



Mojácar’s beach season is now officially open, with 80 new beach assistants joining up with the 24 lifeguards and two coordinators, the Local Police, as well as other associated staff. As part of the Council’s agreements with neighbouring towns, they are all part of a security system for the town’s beaches this summer, guaranteeing everyone peace of mind without risk of infection.

The Health Delegate, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, along with Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, welcomed the new beach assistants, who will be in employed until September. Their job will be to ensure that everyone is complying with the Andalucían Government’s Safe Beaches Regulations, as well as to support the work of the local Council in making Mojácar a safe and trustworthy destination.

Snr Belmonte congratulated the town for all the efforts being made to reactivate tourism, which is so crucial to the local and regional economy, as well as for achieving the high level of safety and quality that is a benchmark for the Mojácar and Almería brands. The Mayor additionally added her encouragement to the new assistants, stressing the task ahead of them as an important link in the chain of measures the Council have taken to reinforce the annual intense summer season preparations.

Mojácar, with its 17 km of coastline, is famous for its uncrowded beaches, relatively low population and, low-rise buildings that all contribute to the town’s relaxed atmosphere that attracts tourists. The Council have therefore not seen it necessary to restrict the hours to visit the beaches, or the length of stay.

New information panels have been places at the beach accesses that hold the Sicted and Blue Flag Quality Seals, along with shaded areas, amphibious chairs, and crutches available to improve the beach experience for those with reduced mobility.

The lifeguard service has jet skis, rescue boats, emergency vehicles and an ambulance at their disposal until mid-September, as well as full first aid kits and modules that will be disinfected each time they are used.

There will also be a reinforcement of beach cleaning, with permanent staff at toilets and, all staff in contact with the public will follow a strict disinfection protocol as well as checking their body temperature with thermometers at the beginning of each shift. These thermometers will also be available to everyone, on request, at the beach modules.

The information panels will advise users on the current social distancing rules as well as the maximum beach capacity, with all the above mentioned staff on hand to provide guidance. Information will also be constantly updated on the town’s website, social networks, and mobile apps, so that everyone can access all the necessary advice to make their time in Mojácar calm, relaxed and safe.

Mojácar is one of the Almerían towns that has kept COVID 19 at bay, with only two positive cases registered, which were successfully controlled early on at the same private address. Since the State of Alarm began in March, the Council has intensified street disinfection, surveillance and citizen information, all things that will continue in the same manner throughout the summer.