Golden Horde winning tip by fromthehorsesmouth.info in Royal Ascot Group 1 Commonwealth Cup





By Andrew Atkinson

Golden Horde (5-1) was a winning tip by fromthehorsesmouth.info when landing the Group One Commonwealth Cup over 6f at Royal Ascot on Friday, under jockey Adam Kirby.

“It has got great natural speed and all credit to connections,” said Kirby, who gained a 1 1/2 lengths win, ahead of Kimari (5-1); with Ventura Rebel (50-1) third.

Trainer Clive Cox said: “Adam is a great jockey – and it was great to win a Group One. For Golden Horde to come here first time out was a difficult task and it was great to get a win on the big stage.”

