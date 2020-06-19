Dettori chalks up 70th Royal Ascot career win on Fanny Logan in  G2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot





By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori rode John Gosden trained Fanny Logan to an emphatic victory in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.

Fanny Logan – Dettori’s 70th career win at Royal Ascot – gained a two and a half lengths win ahead of Alounak. Defoe was third.

2019 Derby winner and 9-4 favourite Anthony Van Dyck, was bumped in running twice, and was squeezed for room to finish out of the frame.

Imperial Force fromthehorsesmouth.info eachway tip (15-2) trained by Andrew Balding finished third in the G2 Norfolk Stakes. Mother Earth (10-3) ran third in the G3 Albany Stakes. Selection, Will To Win (1.15) was a non runner.

