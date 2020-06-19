



Anticorruption prosecutor Pablo Romero has summoned Torrevieja council employees and opposition councillors to testify before him in July as he investigates alleged irregularities in the implementation of a clean-up shock plan ordered by the Partido Popular government team at the beginning of the current mandate.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has said that amongst those summoned are the departmental controller, the service’s supervising engineer and two councillors from the council opposition.

Shortly after taking office last year the PP council introduced a clean-up shock plan in accordance with its electoral promise and coinciding with the summer period.

Both the mayor, Eduardo Dolón (PP) and the councillor responsible for Urban Cleaning and Contracting, Carmen Gómez, announced that there was to be an increase in the number of staff, about twenty, and in the provision of additional material means needed to improve cleanliness around the town and in the streets, for several months.

The government put the monthly cost of the additional staff and service at more than 120,000 euros. The management of the plan was awarded to the company Acciona, which had been carrying out the street cleaning and waste collection service without a contract since June 2016.

The Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether there were alleged irregularities in the order to Acciona, as there is neither a contract nor invoices presented by the company to the Torrevieja City Council.

Acciona, which was awarded the main cleaning contract in 2004, and which ran out after ten years of validity and a two year extension, has shown its interest in entering the new tender process that is now being carried out by interested companies.