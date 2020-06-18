The Top Spanish Golf Courses





Spain is a country of hidden treasure when it comes to golf courses. It is a country that lays claim to some of the best golf courses on the continent. It has courses that suit every type of player and are located in some of the most beautiful scenery the country has to offer. And why not…? Spain has everything you need for the perfect round of golf it has a wonderful climate, some of the most stunning beaches, and a record for holding some of golf’s biggest tournaments. So, which courses are the best?

Real Club Valderrama

Located in the south of the country, Real Club Valderrama was designed by Robert Trent Jones Snr. Known as “the Augusta of Europe” with a par of 71, Valderrama is located in the town of Sotogeande. The course is surrounded by spectacular scenery including the Sierra Almenara, and views of the Mediterranean. The course has held the Ryder Cup, The Spanish Open, and Andalucia Masters among other competitions.

Golf Santander

This is a course that offers players 7,500 yards of golfing magic. As you make your way around this sprawling course, you face off with bunkers at every turn designed to test your game to the limits. Watch out for the water hazards as well, they are sure to prove formidable. This course was the idea of Rees Jones and the great Seve Ballesteros. The course is manageable for all types of players and offers an unforgettable experience for those who dare!

Finca Cortesín Golf Club

Finca Cortesín is situated quite near the Mediterranean Sea, between the towns of Sotogrande and Marbella. This impressive course opened in 2007 and became an instant success. Measured at nearly 7,000 meters is has been recorded as one of Europe’s longest courses. The Course is surrounded by natural beauty and is a real treat to play on. The Finca Cortesín Hotel is a must it is considered one of the most luxurious found in Spain.

Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya

At this resort, you will find two extraordinary courses that you should not pass up. The course is found just north of Barcelona and comes with a 5-star hotel. The courses at PGA Catalunya have been constantly voted among the best in Spain and it has held European golf tournaments regularly. The course is also located not far from the Costa Brava, so a trip to the beach and surrounding areas are always on the cards.

Parador El Saler

This course opened in 1968 and remains one of Europe’s best golf courses. Parador El Saleris a 72 par course that spans 6,042 meters. It also contains putting greens, driving range and loads more to meet all your golfing needs. What makes it special is the way it has been so effortlessly blended with its surrounding environment. The mature forests and untouched landscapes that encompass it only add to its grandeur.

