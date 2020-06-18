Stradivarius and Nayef Road 1-2 fromthehorsesmouth.info in Gold Cup!





By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori rode tip Stradivarius (4-5) to a third Gold Cup victory at Royal Ascot on Thursday, when gaining an impressive 10 lengths victory, ahead of Nayef Road (12-1) selected each-way, giving the fromthehorsesmouth.info a 1-2 in the 2m 4f race. Cross Counter was third.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” said Dettori, after winning his eight Gold Cup and his 69th Royal Ascot winner on board Stradivarius trained by John Gosden.

The going changed to soft, after pouring with rain all day, that saw Stradivarius drift from 4-7 to 4-5 in betting. Italian superstar Dettori quipped before the race: “I hope Stradivarius can swim!”.

Any concerns were averted as Dettori patiently worked his way through the field, with Nayef Road ridden by Ryan Moore, setting the pace throughout.

“The rain this morning was against him – but he did it well. I’m very proud of the horse and he took off in the straight. I’ve ridden some great horses – he’s one of the great stayers,” said Dettori.

