fromthehorsesmouth.info headline tip Battleground lands Chesham at Royal Ascot





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Battleground (11-4) – fromthehorsesmouth.info headline tip – landed the 7 furlongs Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday, ridden by Ryan Moore, when beating March Law by 2 1/2 lengths. Seattle Rock (80-1) was third.

Battleground, who made a debut run at Naas, Ireland, last week, was too good for runner-up, Mark Johnston trained March Law (18-1), ridden by Silvestre de Sousa.

“He’s a lovely specimen – a very exciting horse. He’s learned a lot from Naas. We were worried about the rain (going soft),” said O’Brien.

Looking ahead, Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien said: “He could be one for the July meeting, or National Stakes. A mile looks like being his trip, as this stage.”

*fromthehorsesmouth.info selections Global Storm (7-2) selected each-way (1.15) ran third, notably backed; as was Sir Dragonet (15-8) (ew) finished second (1.50); Celestial (2.25) 9-2 ran 5th *Skybet paid 5 places. Enemy (4.10) (ew) (6-1) finished fourth *Skybet paid 6 places.

Image courtesy Royal Ascot Twitter

