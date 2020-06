Barber of Seville cut above

By Andrew Atkinson

Barber Of Seville could prove to be a cut above the rest at Kempton Park on Saturday in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes over 7 furlongs.

John Gosden trained Barber Of Seville is a 220,000gns Kodiac yearling, half-brother to Group 3 winner Epsom Icon. Set to improve on debut run at Newmarket over 6 furlongs under Kieren O’Neill.

KEMPTON PARK selections. 4.45: Spark Fury. 5.20: Senna Chief. 5.55: Lacan. 6.25: Barber of Seville. 6.55: Gregorian Girl (ew). 7.25: Star Fighter (ew). 7.55: De Vegas Kid. 8.25: Vipin (ew).

RIPON selections. 4.30: Stream. 5.05: Spanish Hustle (ew). 5.35: The Golden Cue (ew). 6.10: Conga. 6.40: Canford Bay. 7.10: Kittens Dream (ew). 7.40: Troop (ew); Thawry (ew). 8.10: Amjaady (ew). 8.40: Eastern Sheriff.

