



By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien saddles Anthony Van Dyck (3.00) ridden by Ryan Moore in the Group 2, 1m 3f Hardwicke Stakes on Friday, day four of Royal Ascot’s 2020 meeting.

2019 Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck is tipped each-way, along with Hamish, in a strong field including last year’s winner Defoe and Elarqam.

Willie Haggas trained Born With Pride goes to post in the Queen’s Vase nine runners’ Group 2 field, that includes Derby Trial second Berkshire Rocco.

The Queens Vase over 1m 6f also features Aidan O’Brien trained Nobel Prize (4.10) and On Guard, both tipped each-way.

Maystar (1.15) and Will To Win are selected each-way. Mother Earth (1.50), trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, and Undertake, are both each-way selections in the Group 3 Albany Stakes, over 6f.

Eye Of Heaven (2.25) ridden by Frankie Dettori and trained by in- form Mark Johnston; and Andrew Balding trained Imperial Force are tipped each-way in the G2 Norfolk Stakes.

Commonwealth Cup favourite Pierre Lapin goes to post in the 17 runners’ Group 1 that sees American trained Wesley Ward’s Kimari ridden by Frankie Dettori a noted entry.

Golden Horde (3.35) and French raider Wooded are tipped each-way. Ballydoyle’s Aidan O’Brien has four runners, including Lope Y Fernandez, who ran third in the 2020 Irish 2,000 Guineas. Durston (4.40) and Good Birthday are selected each-way.

The post BALLYDOYLE MAESTRO O’BRIEN’S ROYAL ASCOT RAID appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.