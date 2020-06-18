Appleby unfazed as Pinatubo eyes St James’s glory





By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Appleby trained Pinatubo (3.00) goes to post as favourite in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday, ridden by William Buick, out to amend a disappointing run in the 2,000 Guineas, when suffering defeat for the first time.

Selection, Pinatubo was beaten in the 2,000 Guineas by Kameko, ante post 2020 Derby favourite, and Wichita, who lines up in the St James’s along with Palace Pier, Threat, Arizona, Positive and Royal Dornoch going to post.

Despite the setback Appleby remains unfazed heading into the Group 1 race, over 7f: “Pinatubo goes to the St James’s Palace Stakes in good order,” said Appleby.

Frankie Dettori rides Sceptical (3.35) tipped to win the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes trained by Denis Hogan.

Sceptical faces Dream Of Dreams, Shine So Bright, Sands Of Mali, Breathtaking Look, Speak In Colours, Hello Youmzain, One Master, and The Tin Man (ew) ridden by Oisin Murphy, winner of the 2017 Diamond Jubilee, worthy of support.

British trainer Graham Motion, based in America, saddles Sharing in the Coronation Stakes, up against Quadrilateral (2.25) trained by Roger Charlton and ridden by Jason Watson, tipped to win the Group One, over 7f.

Gunmetal (12.40) and Open Wide are both tipped each-way. Sacred (1.15) and Sands of Time (ew) are both worthy of each-way support in the Queen Mary Stakes as 20 runners go to post, including Aidan O’Brien trained noted More Beautiful.

Admiral Nelson (1.50) Army of India (ew). 4.10: Spanish City (ew) Tinto (ew). 4.40: Nate The Grate (ew).

NEWMARKET selections. 12.30: Lexington Dash.1.05: Magical Max (ew). 1.40: Sky Angel. 2.15: River Nymph (ew). 2.45: Riviera Knights. 3.20: Sunray Major. 3.55: Maqtal. 4.25: Holy Kingdom.

