By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Thorne has been put into an induced coma at Torrevieja hospital after being taken by ambulance from his rented home in Villamartin last week.

Thorne, 66, who passed on a message via The Leader, in thanking Ronnie O’Sullivan for sporting a mouchtache in his honour while he undergoes treatment for leukaemia, only 48 hours ago, has since gone into an induced coma.

Speaking about snooker star Thorne, friend and carer Julie O’Niell said: “I have been respecting the wishes of Willie’s family, while they had chance to digest all the information on his conditions.

“An ambulance was called last week to Willie’s house, as he was very poorly with a very low blood pressure.

“It was dangerous to move him at first. He went directly to ICU, where he has been since.

“The doctor called me to inform that on Sunday Willie went into respiratory failure – and he is now in an induced coma and on mechanical ventilation.

“They are treating him with three different antibiotics for three types of infections, which appear to be consuming him at this time.

“We are all hoping that the treatments the hospital are giving him, while in this induced coma, will help to improve his overall condition.

“And at some point, enable him to breath on his own, and be brought out of this coma.

“Understandably, this situation is very difficult and very sad for everyone involved.

“A lot of prayer and a lot of positive energy is needed for this current situation.”

Thorne has undergone blood transfusions, suffered gout and also a mystery infection during the last few months and well wishers from the public and in sports have had concerns about his health.

“I thank everybody for your messages of support and words of encouragement. They have been a comfort to Willie,” said O’Neill.