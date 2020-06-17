Queen-owned First Receiver and Frankie Dettori thwarted by Russian Emperor in Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot





By Andrew Atkinson

First Receiver owned by The Queen and ridden by Frankie Dettori – tipped – were thwarted by Russian Emperor (10-3) under Ryan Moore in a thrilling finish in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

“He’s a really nice horse and showed a good attitude, was very professional, and could stay further,” said Moore, riding his 60th career win at Ascot.

On day-two of the five-day behind-closed-doors meeting, Dettori cruised to the front and looked set to win, but Moore pulled out all the stops on Aidan O’Brien trained Russian Emperor, denying Sir Michael Stoute trained 9-4 favourite First Receiver victory, by 1/2 length, in the Group Three, 1m 1f race. Berling Tango (4-1) was third.

*Ouzo (4-1) selected and ridden by Moore, was a disappointing 15th of 22 runners in the Royal Hunt Cup, won by Sir Busker (12-1).

