Horse Racing News and Tips 2020-06-17 17:26:49





By Andrew Atkinson

Lord North, ridden by James Doyle, landed the Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday for trainer John Gosden.

“Lord North felt great and it suited us perfectly. Popped-out into the straight and went on.

“He showed a good turn of foot. It was nice to get an all important winner,” said Doyle.

Lord North’s win was his sixth victory in nine outings, gaining a 3 3/4 lengths win, ahead of Willie Haggas trained Addeybb, ridden by Tom Marquand in the 1m 1f race.

“He’s the happiest fellow ever – after being gelded. Japan missed the break – and we sat out the back – and just picked them up. We will look at all possibilities for him,” said Gosden.

Bangkok lead the field, with Charlie Appleby trained Barney Roy running a solid race, finishing third in the seven runners field – but it was an impressive display by Lord North, backed from 8-1 to 5-1.

Favourite Japan (6-4), trained by Aiden O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, was a disappointing fourth.

The post appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.