Horse Racing News and Tips 2020-06-17 17:26:49

Andrew Atkinson
By Andrew Atkinson

Lord North, ridden by James Doyle, landed the Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday for trainer John Gosden.

“Lord North felt great and it suited us perfectly. Popped-out into the straight and went on.

“He showed a good turn of foot. It was nice to get an all important winner,” said Doyle.

Lord North’s win was his sixth victory in nine outings, gaining a 3 3/4 lengths win, ahead of Willie Haggas trained Addeybb, ridden by Tom Marquand in the 1m 1f race.

Trainer Charlie Appleby saddled Barney Roy in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.

“He’s the happiest fellow ever – after being gelded. Japan missed the break – and we sat out the back – and just picked them up. We will look at all possibilities for him,” said Gosden.

Bangkok lead the field, with Charlie Appleby trained Barney Roy running a solid race, finishing third in the seven runners field – but it was an impressive display by Lord North, backed from 8-1 to 5-1.

Favourite Japan (6-4), trained by Aiden O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, was a disappointing fourth.

