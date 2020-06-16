Tip, Circus Maximus wins Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot





By Andrew Atkinson

Circus Maximus – tipped – won the Queen Anne Stakes over 1 mile on the opening day of the 2020 Royal Ascot meeting on Tuesday – in a thrilling photo-finish.

“He’s a very straight forward horse – he got down and battled away all the way to the line. That’s his third Group One winner,” said Moore.

The meeting is behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Moore said: “Riding here we are all very happy – but it’s not the same. It’s the world we live in and we will try and put on the best show we can.”

Moore’s driving ride thwarted Frankie Dettori, riding Terebellum (5-1), on the line by a head. Marie’s Diamond (40-1) finished third.

