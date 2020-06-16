Thirsty work as Montesinos Nigel builds own bar!





By Andrew Atkinson

Nigel Johnson and wife Sally who have a property in Los Montesinos are spending time back home – drinking in their home made bar – in the garden!

Nigel took to building a bar after missing the outdoor lifestyle of having a pint in the Vega Baja hamlet – due to the ban on flights to Spain, amid COVID-19.

The couple who live in Richmond, North Yorkshire, have built ‘Nigel’s Bar’, amid home-built bars springing up across the UK following public houses being closed since March following the coronavirus lockdown.

Nigel, Director at Tees Valley Groundworks Ltd, told The Leader: “When we were put into lockdown I decided to make a bar – something I had thought about previously – but lockdown gave a good excuse.

“Our local pub was closed – and we couldn’t fly over to Spain due to the Coronavirus.”

Nigel added: “It took me four days to make the shell, then I gradually filled it with glasses, bottles and pub memorabilia.

“I’ve even got a picture hung up – originally hung in my local pub – of a white bull. Not being in Spain we hope to spend some sunny days enjoying ourselves here.”

“We are hopeful of returning to Los Montesinos soon, after the return of scheduled flights from July 1,” said Sally.

THE OASIS BAR & RESTAURANT. LA HERRADA LOS MONTESINOS PHASE 3. We are welcoming customers to dine inside the bar, along with outside dining.

Food order collections taken. Opening hours: 10am until close. Food available, from Breakfast 10am, through until 1pm. Afternoon Snacks available. Evening Menu from 6pm. Pre-order. To order please WhatsApp 645409436 or Telephone +44 77138 5537.