Summer comes to La Manga Club with July 1 opening





Hotel, sports, beach and restaurants to reopen as Spain’s leading family leisure and sports resort prepares a warm Spanish welcome for its guests.

The Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA) owned La Manga Club, one of Europe’s premier destination resorts for active families, has sprinkled further sunshine on the increasingly positive outlook for tourism this summer, by announcing that it will reopen the resort from July 1.

Following recent positive news from governments, airline companies and border controls, Hesperia World – La Manga Club’s management arm – has taken the decision to open the doors from the beginning of next month and to reward families with the resort’s unique brand of fun, activities, relaxation and sunshine.

Hesperia World maintains the highest emphasis on the well-being of its guests and employees, and has committed to all guarantees around safety, hygiene and quality, guided throughout by national health authorities and the World Health Organisation.

La Manga Club’s opening is at the forefront of a staged re-opening of Hesperia World managed properties across cities in Spain this July, including its hotels in A Coruña, Bilbao, Barcelona, Santiago de Compostela, Palma de Mallorca, Granada, San Sebastián, and Vigo.

The first guests at La Manga Club will be welcomed to the resort’s five-star Principe Felipe Hotel with both North and South golf courses open, as well as the golf academy and driving range areas.

Tennis lovers can get back in the swing and play to their heart’s content at La Manga Club’s impressive 28-court tennis centre, with the tennis academy serving up world-class tuition for all ages.

Elsewhere, La Manga Club’s Mediterranean cove beach will be open with a lunch service at its famous La Cala seafood restaurant. Further dining options will be available at Amapola (fine dining) and Sol y Sombra, and the hotel’s legendary Piano Bar will be open for pre and post dinner entertainment.

Flights are available from across Europe into the airports at Murcia (25 minutes) and Alicante (1 hour).

Bookings are now open from 1 July with the cost for a week for a family of 4 starting from €1350.

For more information on La Manga Club and to book, go to lamangaclub.com