O’Brien ready for ‘Battle’ in Chesham Stakes





By Andrew Atkinson, Royal Ascot Thursday, Day 3, June 18.

BALLYDOYLE maestro Aidan O’Brien is ready for battle on day three of the 2020 behind closed doors Royal Ascot meeting, saddling Battleground (3.00) in the Chesham Stakes.

The Chesham Stakes, featuring 2 year olds, won in 2019 by Pinatubo, includes winners Bright Devil, Concessions, First Prophet and Modern News, all unbeaten, going to post.

O’Brien’s Battleground, with Ryan Moore up, is tipped to win the 7 furlongs Class 1 race.

Stradivarius (3.35) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori, is the Ascot Gold Cup 4-7 favourite, bidding to complete a hat-trick of victories.

Cross Counter, fourth in 2019, and Technician are amongst the runners, along with Mark Johnston trained Nayef Road (12-1), with Ryan Moore up, tipped each-way.

The Jersey Stakes G3 over 7 furlongs has 15 runners going to post, including unbeaten King Leonidas (2.25) tipped to win and Celestin selected each-way.

SELECTIONS: 1.15 Hypothetical; Global Storm (ew). 1.50 Fox Tal; Sir Dragonet (ew). 2.25 King Leonidas; Celestin (ew). 3.00 Battleground. 3.35 Stradivarius; Nayef Road (ew). 4.10 Path of Thunder (ew); Enemy (ew). 4.40 Soffika (ew).

