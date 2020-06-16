Jockey Hayley Turner ‘absolutely gutted’ 2020 Shergar Cup cancelled





By Andrew Atkinson

The 2020 Shergar Cup at Ascot in August, highlighting jockeys worldwide along with an international women’s team, has been cancelled.

The Shergar Cup is a victim of the coronavirus pandemic. Nick Smith, Ascot’s director of racing, said: “Regrettably, given the complexities of flying jockeys around the world and uncertainty over what governmental regulations will be in place at the time, the Shergar Cup won’t take place this year.”

Guy Henderson, Ascot’s chief executive, underlined the decision, saying: “We decided, even if logistically possible, it wouldn’t be the same without crowds.

“The best option was to plan ahead to return with the event in 2021.”

Hayley Turner, winner of the Silver Saddle top jockey at the meeting, said: “I’m absolutely gutted. I understand why it has to be this way, but the Shergar Cup is always the highlight of the year for me.

“It’s good fun and it’s nice to get together with the international riders. But we can’t grumble, can we? There’s a lot worse things going on.”

Hayley Turner: absolutely gutted.

