



Grants of up to 4,000 euros available to buy a new car

The Government is providing a “record” injection of 1,500 million euros in grants to those companies or individuals wishing to buy a new vehicle, be it petrol, diesel or electric in a scheme that is intended to revitalise the automotive industry in Spain.

The aid is provided for the purchase of vehicles of all types to a value of 1,050 million euros, of which 550 million correspond to direct aid to individuals and public bodies and another 500 million to an ICO line (Instituto de Crédito Oficial) for the acquisition of industrial vehicles and commercial.

How can I benefit from the grants?

The aid for the purchase of vehicles designed is now available but in order to benefit, a vehicle of more than 10 years will have to be presented for scrapping with any new purchase being the most efficient on the market.

Differences according to the energy label

All users who buy a car and meet the requirements will be eligible for aid.

– Price limit: in the case of passenger cars, the price may not exceed 35,000 (45,000 euros in the case of people with reduced mobility or cars with a “ZERO” label).

– Scrapping of old vehicle and energy label: scrapping of a vehicle of at least 10 years will be required, and the vehicle to be purchased must have an energy label A or B and emissions less than 120 gCO2 / km.

Aid according to emissions and economic capacity

– Emissions: aid will vary depending on the vehicle’s emissions, prioritising the most efficient ones.

– Vehicles over 20 years old: there will be additional aid for scrapping vehicles over 20 years old.

– Social issues: there will also be additional aid to beneficiaries with reduced mobility or those who belong to households with monthly incomes of less than 1,500 euros .

For example, individuals or those who are self-employed and who want to benefit from aid to buy a zero-emission vehicle will have up to 4,000 euros at their disposal. An amount that will be increased by €500 in the event that the recipient is below the low income threshold or with reduced mobility, or the vehicle to be scrapped is over 20 years old.