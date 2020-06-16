Champions League football knockout stages Lisbon, August schedule





By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

Champions League football knockout fixtures are scheduled to get underway in Lisbon, in an 12-day condensed tournament, in August.

Lisbon will host the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, during August 12-23, with ties played as single legs at the Estadio da Luz and the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

UEFA’s Executive Committee are expected to approve the fixtures at a meeting on June 17.

Original Champions League final hosts Istanbul are to be compensated, with the right to stage a future final.

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15. Champions League semi-finals: August 18/19. Champions League final: August 23.

The four outstanding last-16 matches to be completed has yet to be decided. Manchester City were set to play a second-leg match against Real Madrid on March 17 at the Etihad Stadium, leading 2-1 from the first leg in Spain. Chelsea trail 3-0 from the home first leg of their tie against Bayern Munich. The games will be played behind closed doors, at present, due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Champions League last-16 ties: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1 after first leg). Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0). Juventus vs Lyon (0-1). Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

Qualified are: Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, and RB Leipzig.

A decision has yet to be made on the remaining Europa League games this season, with Germany mooted as a possible venue.

The Women’s Champions League could follow a similar pattern, with reports in Spain suggesting the final games could be split between the Basque cities of Bilbao and San Sebastian.

Europa League last-16 ties: FC Copenhagen vs Istanbul Basaksehir (0-1). Wolves vs Olympiacos (1-1). Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers (3-1). Shaktar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (2-1). Inter Milan vs Getafe (Both legs yet to be played). Sevilla vs Roma (Both legs yet to be played). FC Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0). Manchester United vs LASK (5-0).

UEFA is reportedly eyeing a mid-October start for the group stages of the 2020-21 Champions League.