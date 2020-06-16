Beckhams to determine the future of Sergio Ramos





Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio have just celebrated their first year as husband and wife, and are on the verge of welcoming their fourth child.

The couple were married last year in a ceremony at Seville Cathedral, which was attended by celebrities from across the world, including David and Victoria Beckham.

But this could prove to be a decisive year for Spain’s most famous couple in more ways than one, especially as the defenders’ contract with Real Madrid ends in 2021.

And it is thought that his great friend, David Beckham, could be instrumental in determining the future of the Ramos Rubio family, by acquiring Spain’s most capped international player for the American league (MLS) at Inter Miami.

Although his contract could be extended, it is not certain that any new arrangement would meet his financial requests.

For this reason, the possibility of joining the MLS, specifically at Inter Miami, alongside his former partner and friend, David Beckham, is now a very distinct possibility in seeing out the twilight years of the 36 year old centreback.

According to the newspaper AS, Ramos could consider the option of playing in the MLS once his current contract with Real Madrid ends. The Sevillian knows that, with his age, his time at the elite level of the game is running out, but this would allow him to play for at least two more years, thus extending his sports career to 38 or years or more.

Sergio Ramos’ career to date has totalled 641 games played for Madrid, in which he has scored 92 goals with 38 assists. In addition, he has won the Champions League four times, the same number of times that he has celebrate lifting La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Club World Cup. On three occasions he has also been able to celebrate the European Super Cup with the Madrid public and on two further occasions the King’s Cup.