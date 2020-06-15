



EHCRC is the only organisation of its kind in the Costa Blanca that works entirely to home, help save and heal any, and all, abandoned and abused equines, including ponies and donkeys rescued in collaboration with the police.

Funded entirely from donations, fundraising, open days and its charity shops, the severe and extended lockdown in Spain has put unprecedented pressure on all of its resources as it has had to rely on donations only as all other means of income were severed.

Due to the financial pressures of Lockdown many more equines have been abandoned or found wandering on roads and lanes, which is in itself a hazard for not only them but for drivers.

The rescue centre was called out by the police on three separate occasions this month to rescue a horse a donkey and a pony. All found wandering on the roads.

Rescue with happy ending

The only place for these equines is EHCRC, founded by Sue and Rod Weeding who work very closely with all the police forces.

The centre already has over 120 animals and is stretched to capacity, but Sue and Rod never refuse an animal that needs help.

Often there are complex and difficult issues regarding abandoned animals, requiring time and negotiations which Sue and Rod have to deal with as well. Very few of these equines can be re-homed as most do not actually belong to the centre but are a “case number” and therefore not eligible for rehoming.

Rescued runaway!

The latest rescue a donkey to arrive at the centre came with a myriad of problems. Malnutrition, worms, neglected hooves creating problems for him to walk, painful infection due to untreated wounds and he is entire, meaning he will need castrating as soon as possible in order that he can be put with other equines.

One of the most important things for all stray animals, be they equine, cats, dogs, is to prevent further breeding so that the problem of abandoned animals is not increased, but this is something that owners do not often understand so they don’t have a castration or sterilization done, and of course, it costs money.

The rescue of equines is incredibly costly, not only in emotional terms but financially. The feeding of 120 every day is a massive expense, then there’s the Vet with treatments, operations, medicines and worming and the farrier for trimming hooves or speciality shooing.

Sue Weeding said: “It’s a crucial time for us, despite the reopening of our shops from July 1” (with collection of good quality furniture already started to restock the shops).

If you feel you could help the centre or donate toward the upkeep of it’s rescued equines go to the website at: www.easyhorsecare.net