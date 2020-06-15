



By Andrew Atkinson Royal Ascot June 17

Richard Hannon trained Ouzo (1.15) goes to post 6-1 favourite in The Silver Royal Hunt Cup over 1 mile at Royal Ascot on day two, with 24 runners going to post, under jockey Ryan Moore selected each-way, along with Nicklaus (12-1).

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes sees Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien saddle Juddmonte International winner Japan (3.00) who finished fourth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Addeybb, trained by William Haggas, a dual Group One winner, winning twice in Australia; John Gosden trained duo Lord North and Mehdaayih; Roger Charlton trained Headman, with two Group 2 victories; Barney Boy, trained by Charlie Appleby and Andrew Balding trained Bangkok are included in the line-up.

Barney Roy’s previous two runs came over 9 furlongs in Dubai and Appleby believes stepping up in distance will see improvement.

Appleby reports Barney Roy in ‘good shape’ and the connections are looking ahead to returning to Royal Ascot, despite a disappointing run in the 2019 Queen Anne Stakes.

20 runners go to post in Wednesday’s Windsor Castle Stakes, including American trainer Wesley Ward’s duo Sunshine City, ridden by Frankie Dettori, and Sheriff Bianco, ridden by and Oisin Murphy. Aiden O’Brien saddles Chief Little Hawk.

Eight go to post in the Hampton Court Stakes, with Sir Michael Stoute trained First Receiver, represented in the colours of the Queen, ridden by Dettori, noted.

1.15 Ouzo. 1.50 First Receiver. 2.25 Win O’Clock. 3.00 Japan; Barney Roy(ew). 3.35 Alraaja (ew); Lord Tennyson (ew). 4.10 Sunshine City (ew); Chief Little Hawk (ew). 4.40 Alright Sunshine (ew); Collide (ew).

*Ghaiyyath, winner of the Coronation Cup at Newmarket in June, will miss Royal Ascot and heads for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in July, where John Gosden trained Enable also goes to post.

JAPAN TO LAND PRINCE OF WALES'S STAKES?