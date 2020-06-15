



CBD oil tinctures are one of the most popular and widely sold forms of CBD. Tinctures offer a level of versatility and customization that is not possible with many other CBD products.

CBD is one of the few dietary supplements that provides such a high level of control. While most supplements come in capsule or liquid form, they do not allow for freedom in terms of concentration and the way you can use them.

CBD oil tinctures are sold in a wide range of different concentration options; for example, PureKana has 300mg, 600mg, and 1000mg tinctures available in many different flavors. One of the many superb things about CBD oil tinctures is that you are not restricted by the concentration you purchase, as you can choose how much or how little oil you use at a time.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best ways to use CBD oil tinctures and find out how you can make the most of every drop.

Sublingually

Consuming CBD oil tinctures sublingually is perhaps the most common way to use CBD. Most brands expect their CBD tinctures to be used in such a way and will include guidance on how much oil to use and exactly how to use them.

In order to successfully take CBD oil sublingually, you need to place a few drops of oil under your tongue, allowing it to absorb through your gums and into your bloodstream. One of the reasons that taking CBD oil sublingually is so popular is due to the simplicity of the process. All you need is your favorite CBD oil, and you are ready to start enjoying its effects.

Another reason why so many people tend to choose to use CBD oil tinctures sublingually is that the effects of the oil are felt much quicker than when consumed in other ways. The CBD goes straight from your mouth to your bloodstream, where it will then be sent around your body, triggering the many effects that are linked to CBD.

When looking for quick effects, for example, when dealing with pain or sudden anxiety, using CBD sublingually is one of the best options.

With Food

Another popular way to consume CBD oil tinctures is with food. Taking CBD with cooking can be as simple as placing a few drops on your food. Adding just a couple of drops of your favorite CBD oil to your morning smoothie or drizzling it over a salad is quick, simple, and requires very little prep time.

Alternatively, you can be a little more creative, adding CBD oil to recipes such as cookies and sauces. There are entire cookbooks and websites dedicated to recipes that incorporate CBD oil, and these are a great place to start if you want to start cooking with CBD oil.

The way in which the body processes the CBD oil in food is slightly different from taking CBD oils sublingually. Rather than directly entering your bloodstream, the CBD within food must first work its way through your digestive system. As with everything that you eat, CBD oil is processed by your digestive system and broken down before entering your bloodstream.

Whether the extra steps required for your body to process CBD when consumed within food is beneficial will very much depend on your reason for using it. The effects of CBD within the food are experienced more slowly than sublingual CBD oil as the body must digest it first.

While the extra time it takes for you to feel the CBD can be a negative, it does mean that you feel the effects for longer. CBD oil in food is released into your bloodstream at a slower rate than when taking CBD oil sublingually, meaning that its effects are staggered and felt for longer.

Final Thoughts on the Best Way to Take CBD Oil Tinctures

There are so many ways to enjoy CBD oil tinctures. Other popular methods include using them as massage oils or creating cosmetics such as bath bombs and creams. By using CBD oil tinctures in a topical form, you can create a targeted approach to your CBD application.

When deciding on the best way to use CBD, the two main things to consider are your reason for using CBD and how simple you want the process to be. For fast effects that last a shorter time, taking CBD oils sublingually is the best method. If you are looking for slightly longer effects that require a little more effort, mixing your favorite CBD oil tinctures with food is worth a try.