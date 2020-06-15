



Whether you are looking for a tasty CBD-filled snack to keep you going through long afternoons or a simple way to consume CBD on a daily basis, CBD gummies are the perfect solution. CBD gummies have quickly become the most popular CBD edible in the UK, and for a good reason – they allow you to snack on candy without having to feel guilty.

CBD gummies bring back all the sweet memories of being a child, spending your afternoon with a bag of candy and feeling like the luckiest child in the world. CBD gummies pack many of the same potential health benefits as other CBD products, including oils and capsules. Unlike these clinical feeling products, though, CBD gummies resemble a sugary treat that you can enjoy every day.

An increasing number of new and innovative brands are now offering their version of CBD gummies. Every company takes its personal approach to CBD gummies, with some opting for sugar-free super healthy options that pack a powerful burst of CBD. Other companies stay much closer to regular gummies, merely adding a small dose of CBD for a sweet snack.

Finding the perfect CBD gummies that suit both your dietary and healthcare needs is essential. Are you somebody who enjoys the sugar high that comes after working your way through a bag of candy, or do you want a pure all-natural CBD snack that you can enjoy while on the go?

Let’s find out where you can buy CBD gummies in the UK so that you can start enjoying all the sweet benefits of these fun, healthy treats.

Provacan

Provacan has carefully formulated its CBD gummies so that they closely resemble regular gummies. They’re packed with delicious flavor for a sweet treat that you can enjoy all day long. Made using a vegan-friendly recipe, Provacan has worked hard to ensure that its CBD gummies can be enjoyed by as many people as possible.

Provacan has two CBD gummy options to choose from: 500mg gummies and 100mg CBD gummies. Both concentration options come in mixed fruit flavor, ensuring they’re just like regular gummies. As with all of Provacan’s products, the CBD gummies are made using an all-natural recipe, including the addition of beetroot for coloring and natural flavorings to enhance the taste of each fruity gummy.

In order to ensure that every gummy provides the very best quality, flavor, and CBD experience possible, Provacan uses third-party lab testing to guarantee that each gummy meets their high standards. One of the great things about choosing to shop with Provacan is that you can access the results of these lab tests before shopping so you can see exactly what you are purchasing.

CBDfx

CBDfx is one of the largest CBD brands in the UK, with its products available directly from the website and several high street retailers. All of CBDfx’s gummies are made using vegan recipes so that they can be enjoyed by everyone. There are also a number of delicious flavors to choose from, perfect for keeping your CBD routine feeling fresh and exciting.

Organically grown hemp plants are used to source all of the CBD found within CBDfx’s gummies, ensuring both potency and quality and guaranteeing that each gummy contains less than 0.3% THC.

As well as the regular CBD gummies, CBDfx also has a number of specialized options that have been carefully designed to target particular areas of the body and produce specific effects. Including within this range are CBDfx’s sleep gummies containing melatonin and their hair and nail gummies.

24K CBD

Shopping with 24K CBD feels very much like being in a feel candy store, with a number of fun gummy options to choose from. From rainbow bites to fruit slices, you are sure to find your perfect sweet treat when shopping with 24K CBD.

24K CBD is a UK based brand that strives to keep all of its products as local as possible. Using EU-grown hemp plants and local ingredients, 24K CBD shows that it is possible to create quality domestic products for an affordable price.

All of 24K CBD’s gummies contain broad-spectrum CBD so that you can take full advantage of the wide range of cannabinoids without having to worry about potential THC. 24K CBD uses natural flavorings from concentrated fruit juices to give the gummies a delicious flavor that you will instantly love.

Each jar of 24K CBD gummies contains a mix of different flavors, including orange, blackcurrant, raspberry, and pear. You can also choose a CBD jar that contains more specialized flavors such as twin cherries, complete with a rich cherry taste and fizzy cola bottles.

24K CBD packs 500mg of its highest quality, broad-spectrum CBD into each gummy jar for a sweet, tasty treat that you can take with you wherever you go.