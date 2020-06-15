Battash has King’s Stand Stakes at mercy





By Andrew Atkinson Royal Ascot June 16

Battash, winner of ten of his 20 races, makes a seasonal debut on Tuesday (June 16) in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot’s five-day meeting.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum owned six-year-old Battash, son of Dark Angel, has progressed into becoming one of the world’s outstanding sprinters – and looks set to win a third Group 1 Classic.

Battash won three of five Group 1 races in 2019, including the Nunthorpe Stakes, following a Group 1 success in the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp in 2018.

Trainer Charlie Hills reports Battash is well and has suffered no setbacks and goes to post as 4-6 favourite, sliced from 6-1. Betting: Battash 4-6; 9-2 Glass Slippers, 12-1 Liberty Beach, 14-1 bar.

John Gosden trained Daarik (11-2) ridden by Frankie Dettori is tipped each-way in the Buckingham Palace Stakes (1.15) over 7f.

Royal Ascot June 16 Selections. 1.15 Daarik. 1.50 Circus Maximus. 2.25 Frankly Darling. 3.00 Mogul. 3.35 Battash. 4.10 Nazeef. 4.40 Land Of Blue.

