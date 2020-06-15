



The CBD industry has absolutely exploded in popularity over the last few years, with many new brands and ways to enjoy CBD entering the market. At the same time, there was a time when CBD options were limited to CBD oil tinctures and a few topicals. There are now so many CBD products available that it can be challenging to choose just a few.

From delicious CBD edibles to CBD bath bombs, it has never been easier to work a little CBD into almost every part of your daily life. With so many amazing CBD options, it can sometimes feel a little daunting when shopping, especially when you are completely new to CBD.

To make your CBD experience as simple and positive as possible, we have put together a list of some of the best CBD products in 2020. So, let’s take a look at the best CBD products of 2020.

#1 – Provacan CBD Oil Tinctures

Provacan is known for their exceptionally high quality full-spectrum CBD oil and are a great option for anyone who wants a natural, simple CBD solution.

Provacan makes its CBD oil tinctures from just two ingredients: Olea Europaea (olive oil) and hemp plant extract. This two-ingredient formula ensures that you experience CBD in its purest form, resulting in reliable effects and a subtle flavor profile.

When shopping for Provacan CBD oils, there are four concentrations to choose from, allowing you to tailor your CBD experience to suit your individual needs.

#2 – Green Roads CBD Coffee

The concept of CBD coffee is still relatively new, but one that has exploded in popularity over the last year. CBD coffee beans from Green Roads give you a simple and delicious way to start your day off with a healthy dose of CBD.

Using Colombian coffee beans and USA grown hemp plants, Green Roads brings together two exceptionally high-quality ingredients to bring you barista style coffee that you can make at home. Green Roads infuses every single coffee bean with its popular full-spectrum CBD for a healthy boost to kick start your day.

For the true coffee shop experience, Green Roads even offer flavored coffee options, including hazelnut and vanilla.

#3 – CBDfx Cookies

What better way to enjoy CBD than in cookie form? With CBDfx protein hemp cookies, you can combine your afternoon snack with a healthy dose of CBD for an uplifting treat that you look forward to every day.

In order to ensure that absolutely everyone can enjoy a tasty CBD cookie, CBDfx has used a vegan recipe to create their cookies. Each cookie packs a total of 20mg of CBDfx’s high quality CBD making for the perfect healthy treat.

CBDfx currently has three delicious cookie flavors to choose from; chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and peanut butter.

#4 – Premium Jane CBD Balms

When it comes to CBD topical creams, nothing quite beats Premium Jane’s CBD salves. Available in two concentrations and aromas; eucalyptus and cocoa butter, they deliver a truly premium CBD experience.

Premium Jane uses 100% organically grown hemp plants from Kentucky hemp farms, offering a potent full-spectrum CBD product that’s guaranteed to contain no more than 0.3% THC. Premium Jane also uses natural organically grown ingredients such as jojoba oil and eucalyptus essential oils to create their smooth and luxurious CBD salves.