



A record number of 688 blue flags have been awarded to beaches and marinas in Spain this summer, 148 of them in the Valencian Community, and with the community moving into phase 3 of de-escalation this Monday many more people will be able to get out and enjoy them.

Also enjoying time out will be the 34 acquitted defendants of the Brugal case, one of the biggest corruption cases in the history of Spain, which saw 2 former mayors of Orihuela charged with various crimes surrounding the award of a multi million euro waste contract 16 years ago. The judge ruled that much of the evidence, eavesdropping, wiretapping, had been obtained illegally and therefore declared it as inadmissible.