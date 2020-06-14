



Just over a month ago we were reporting that the quality of the air on the Costa Blanca was the best that it had been in over 30 years, a situation, unfortunately, that was only short-lived as the recovery of activities brings with it an increase in traffic and a 40% rise in levels of nitrogen dioxide.

De-escalation has led to an increase in economic activity, and with it, the movement of people and vehicles.

It is a gradual process that is also seen in the quality of the air that we breathe, which becomes more polluted with each passing day.

The Laboratory of Atmospheric Pollution of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH) says that since de-escalation began to be introduced in the province, the levels of nitrogen dioxide, which largely caused by traffic, has increased by 40%, with the upward progression expected to continue until the pre-confinement levels return.