Four dead as man kills wife and 2 children in Jaén





Police have discovered the body of a 52-year-old man and his injured wife and two sons who have now also died.

A man has killed his 46 year old wife, and two of his children, 12 and 17 years of age, before committing suicide this Sunday morning in the town of Úbeda, Jaén.

At 8:20 am, the National Police received a call from the emergency services warning that a man had jumped out of the window of a 4th floor apartment in Úbeda, killing himself and leaving behind several wounded people.

The agents found a badly wounded young man on the stairwell before entering an adjacent apartment where they found the bodies of a woman and a young boy, also with stab wounds.

The wounded young man died from his injuries in the San Juan de la Cruz de Úbeda hospital.

The alleged perpetrator of the crimes, 52, who threw himself out of a window, also died.

According to the Government Delegation, there was no history of gender violence.