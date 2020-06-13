SOLID AS A ROCK!





Manigordo, Seventh Kingdom, Nuits St Georges and Solid Stone winning tips; Gayle Force Maya (10-1) and Puerto Banus (9-2) each-way tips placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Solid Stone ridden by William Buick and trained by Sir Michael Stoute was a winning tip – under a scintillating ride from hat-trick jockey Buick – at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Despite being bumped in the 1m Claygate Handicap, fromthehorsesmouth.info headlines-tip Solid Stone (6-4) produced a fast finishing burst to gain a 2 lengths win, ahead of Muraad, with Exec Chef, third.

Richard Hannon trained Manigordo (2-11) was a winning selection at Sandown, when landing the Long Mitton Novice Stakes over 7f, under Sean Levey.

“I think he has done that fairly well – he has done everything right today,” said Levy.

John Gosden trained Seventh Kingdom (6-5) ridden by David Egan, was tipped to win the Betway Novice Stakes over 7f at Doncaster, when beating Longlai by 4 lengths.

Gayle Force Maya (10-1) selected each-way, ran third in the Betway Casino Handicap over 7f, in a race won by Muntabab.

Fruition (10-30) selected each-way finished third at Doncaster (3.55) behind winner Nugget (8-1).

Puerto Banus (9-2) selected each-way finished second behind 18-5 favourite Fortune And Glory at Newbury.

Selection, Bungledupinblue ran second behind Happy Romance at Sandown, ridden by Sean Levey.

Jockey Levey said: “At Newmarket she didn’t handle the track and was a bit green. She has put that behind her and did it convincingly in the end. She could be a nice filly.”

Tip, Tsar (5-4) ridden by Frankie Dettori finished second, behind Roger Varian trained Lord Campari (15-8) at Newbury: “He’s a big raw horse. He travelled nicely – quickened well – that was a nice seasonal debut,” said Varian.

William Haggas trained Mubtasimah (11-4f) won the Listed Maggie Dickson Fillies’ Stakes at Newbury under jockey James Doyle.

“Everything went to plan, she ran a good race and I think the seven furlongs with the nice, kind ground is perfect for her. Seven on quick ground she probably finds a bit sharp.”

Nuits St Georges (5-2) was a winning selection at Sandown (4.20) under Sean Levey, riding his third winner of the meeting, getting up on the line to beat Leoncavallo a nose.

Selection, Rhythmic Intent (3-1) finished second behind Gin Palace (8-1) at Newbury (4.45).

Selections: Isle Of May (1.05) Sandown; Domino Darling (3.00) Newbury; Wirraway (3.45) Sandown; Glaer (4.10) Newbury; Angel On High (4.30) Doncaster, non-runners.

