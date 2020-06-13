



Mojácar’s beaches are flying six blue flags this summer, the highest number awarded to the town in the last 15 years, which includes Playa Descargador, the very first one to receive the accolade in 1991.

The other five beaches are; Marina de la Torre, Piedra Villazar, El Cantal, Lance Nuevo and Venta del Bancal-Ventanicas, all raising their blue flags that are granted by the European Environmental Foundation to beaches and ports that meet a range of environmental conditions and facilities. The United Nations Agencies for the Environment and Tourism are also part of the vetting process, as well as various European and International bodies.

To gain this distinction, strict standards must be achieved with water quality, general facilities, and environmental issues, along with safety and rescue services and good accessibility for those with reduced mobility.

Added to this important endorsement is the SICTED distinction for Commitment to Quality Tourism, promoted by the Secretary of State for Tourism, which has additionally awarded the local beaches with seven “Tourist Quality Commitment” badges. This recognizes and accredits the work carried out in the town in meeting their set of rigorous requirements, as well as proving a commitment to tourism excellence.

These distinctions and recognitions confirm the efforts made by the town’s Department of Tourism to improve one of the town’s most important attractions. The economic and human investment put into Mojácar’s beaches has resulted in an increase in services, staff, and the quality of facilities, although this effort extends throughout the municipality, which has resulted in further SICTED awards.

The town’s Tourism Office has had their Tourist Quality Seal since 2105, thanks to constant updates and improvements. In addition, the Family Tourism Quality Seal has been renewed this year, an endorsement which was first given in 2017, with Mojácar being the first Andalucían destination to receive the recognition.

The official beach season kicks off in Mojácar on Friday June 12th, with the start-up of all the improved, reinforced services, which have been adapted to the special safety regulations regarding Covid-19.

Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmarí Cano, along with her Council Government Team are proud of the important work carried out by everyone involved, which has included the collaboration of the town’s various tourist sectors, which all go to ensure that Mojácar is a safe and secure bet for a calm and chilled out