By Andrew Atkinson chief sports editor

THE 2020 Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula 1 has confirmed.

Earlier this month the opening eight races of a revised calendar for the 2020 season were announced, beginning with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in the first weekend of July.

Since, F1 have continued to work hard to finalise the remaining calendar for the season, and are confident of having between 15-18 races by the time the season concludes in Abu Dhabi in mid-December. A new calendar is expected to be published before the season begins in Austria.

On June 12 it was confirmed that the Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese races will not be part of the calendar for 2020.

The first eight races of the 2020 season were confirmed in late May.

A statement from F1 released on June 12 said: “As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season.

“These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries.

“In Singapore and Azerbaijan the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race.

“At the same time we have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues in hosting a Formula 1 race during the 2020 season.

“We appreciate this is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and will continue to ensure we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible way. “We have detailed and robust safety plans in place – to ensure we begin our season in the safest possible way.”

Image courtesy: f1.com