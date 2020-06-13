Death of 3 year old boy in pool tragedy





A boy of just 3 years of age lost his life on Wednesday after falling into a swimming pool in the Alicante town of Callosa d’en Sarrià. Despite the efforts of the medical team, who tried to revive him for over an hour, nothing could be done to save his life.

According to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU), the events took place around 6.30 pm on Wednesday evening, when they were alerted to deal with a child who was in cardiorespiratory arrest due to drowning.

The staff of a local health centre performed basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the child until the arrival of SAMU, whose medical team continued with advanced resuscitation.

The medical services were trying to resuscitate the boy for more than an hour but unfortunately there was no response and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.