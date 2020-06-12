Sandown Park, Newbury, Doncaster, Leicester tips June 13





STONE ‘SOLID’ IN STOUTE SANDOWN TILT

Sunday Sovereign’s debut run for Varian

By Andrew Atkinson

Roger Varian trained Sunday Sovereign (2.40) ridden by Sylvester De Souza, making a debut run for it’s new yard, is tipped to win the Class 1 Scurry Stakes over 5 furlongs at Sandown Park on Saturday.

Winner at Tipperary and the Curragh last spring three year old Sunday Sovereign finished eighth in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, when 13-8 favoruite.

Solid Stone (3.15) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by William Buick is tipped to win the Class 2 Claygate Handicap over 1 mile.

Four year old Solid Stone a winner up to 1m 2f, has been gelded since his last when finishing over 1m 2f at Sandown.

Wirraway (3.45) trained by John Gosden and ridden by William Buick is given the nod to land the British Stallion Studs EBF C5 Maiden Stakes over 1m 1f.

Cost $490,000 as a yearling, Wirraway, gelded over a year ago makes a belated debut racecourse appearance.

Mambo Knights, trained by Richard Hannon, goes to post as favourite having gone down a neck when beaten by subsequent Group 1 winner and 1,000 Guineas third Quadrilateral at Newbury in August.

SANDOWN PARK 12.55: Bungledupinblue. 1.30: Manigordo. 2.05: Surf Dancer (ew). 2.40: Sunday Sovereign. 3.15: Solid Stone. 3.45: Wirraway. 4.20: Nuits St Georges (ew). 4.50: Blame It On Sally (ew).

NEWBURY 12.15: Tsar. 12.45: Puerto Banus (ew). 1.15: Singing Sheriff. 1.50: Tell Me All. 2.25: Foxtrot Lady (ew). 3.00: Domino Darling. 3.35: Zaaki. 4.10: Glaer. 4.45: Rhythmic Intent.

DONCASTER 12.00: Emirati Dirham. 12.30: Gossip. 1.05: Isle Of May. 1.40: Seventh Kingdom. 2.15: Galeforce Maya (ew). 2.50: Dulas. 3.25: Joyful Mission. 3.55: Fruition (ew). 4.30: Angel On High (ew).

LEICESTER 5.00: Chica Bella. 5.30: Donnybrook. 6.00: Tommy de Vito (ew). 6.30: Vitare. 7.00: Brodick (ew). 7.30: Huddle (ew). 8.00: Al Ozzdi. 8.30: Quarry Beach (ew). 9.00: Ten Chants.

