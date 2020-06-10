



The internet has kept many people from the sheer boredom of being isolated at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Without it, many people would surely have felt that the days have seemed significantly longer. While staying at home, below are some suggestions for fun online activities to add variety to your life, as opposed to doing the same activities over and over, which will inevitably lead to the dreaded feeling of boredom.

Watch Online Videos

You don’t have to rely on the cute, funny, or sometimes absurd videos your friends send you from time to time. There are only so many cat videos that one can watch in a lifetime.

Instead, search for a subject that interests you on YouTube. There are a range of topics, from beauty tips to gardening, historical facts, and home DIY tutorials. The choice is almost infinite, and you have the advantage of watching what you are interested in, instead of random videos.

Play Online Games

The love of games is universal. Choose one that you’ve never played before, or try one of your favourites.

There are basic and traditional card games such as Solitaire, as well as complex strategy games. Whether you play on your PC or a console, the thrill is the same.

Games are captivating. There is always the next level to beat or achievement to unlock. And, if you play online with free casino, you get the chance to interact with other people. Even virtual interaction is better than being on your own.

Google Yourself

Stalking other people online is frowned upon, but googling yourself is okay. It might sound a bit silly, but it’s good to have an idea of what the internet knows about you and what other people might discover about you.

At some point, you might decide to change some of your privacy settings. On a related topic, go to Google and search for the Timeline feature. Ask Google where you were one year ago on the same date or even three years ago – do you remember that day?

Or, if you feel like it, search for your family history online. Some sites offer premium services, but you can dig up some information for free on certain sites.

Take Quizzes

Who doesn’t like quizzes? It’s always fun to test your knowledge of pop culture, your favourite TV series, or to discover which animal best describes you.

If you want to take it a step further, publish the results on social media and challenge your friends to take the same quiz. You’ll be surprised to see how many people are ready to drop whatever they were doing and spend 15 minutes to find out what is their spirit animal.

Learn How to Make Memes

What would our world be without memes? If you’ve bored at home, why don’t you try creating memes yourself?

It’s easier than you might think, and some platforms offer the creation of these funny images for free. You can use the most famous meme images or upload a picture of your best friend or partner. Then turn them into a meme. It’s a fun activity, especially when you share the meme with your online connections.

Join a Writing Community

Many people say, “my life would make a great novel”. If you’re one of those people, then make today the day to start penning it.

Maybe you won’t start with a novel; if that sounds like an overwhelming project, instead, a short story will do.

Join a like-minded community and let your inspiration flow. You could very well do it on your own, but being part of a community gives you motivation.

The feedback you get from the online writing group can help you improve your storytelling skills. You might have just found a new hobby that you will continue after the lockdown ends.

Try using a word or phrase as a prompt to making up a story. You don’t have to be Shakespeare, either. You can be silly, and best of all, you will find people who are ready to support you and offer advice.

Become a YouTube Celebrity

Everyone has an opinion. If you want to share yours, all you need is a camera and a free YouTube account; then you can start recording clips.

Most people don’t do it because they’re too shy. So, if you’re not ready to share your videos with the whole world, set it as private and invite a few friends to watch the recordings.

You can talk about yourself, present cooking recipes, make a DIY tutorial, or sing if you dare. There’s no limit what you can do, and who knows, you might discover you’re good at it. YouTube celebrities had to start somewhere, so why don’t you start recording today?

Learn a New Language

This activity sure beats sitting there and being bored. Learning a new language is a great mental exercise and it can turn out quite useful.

If your dream is to visit Italy one day, start by learning a few basic words and phrases using the apps that are widely available. Over time, your vocabulary will grow.

Time Travel

It’s not exactly time travel, but it’s as good as you can do if travelling in real life isn’t happening at the moment. There are websites where you can virtually travel the world and discover what sort of music people listened to 50 or 100 years ago.

It’s a wonderful cultural experience. While the music might sound strange to you, some of it will be fun. You can discover what sort of music your grandfather used to listen to as a young man, in his native country, no less!

Imagine his surprise when you let him tune in to a classics radio station the next time he visits. Or, maybe you want to know what music was popular the year you were born.

Fun Online

You can have lots of fun online if you take some time and explore what the internet has to offer. Instead of spending hours on social media, find a new activity, maybe from the suggestions above. Explore, go from one site to another, and try game after game until you find one that you like, and you’ll never be bored again.

People photo created by rawpixel.com