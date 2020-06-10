Emergency care delivered during COVID-19 pandemic





AS PILLARS of the community, the team at Specsavers Ópticas on the Costa Blanca are among those who have been going above and beyond, to ensure people are receiving lifeline eyecare services during the pandemic.

In recent weeks, the stores in Torrevieja and La Zenia have come to the rescue of many people in the community, who have had serious concerns about their eye health and who were dealing with severe vision problems, affecting their daily lives. Even when the lockdown restrictions were in place, suspending routine services, the store remained available to provide these emergency services throughout.

Now, following the Government’s easing of restrictions, the stores are able to reopen to the wider community, to provide a full breadth of eyecare services. Customers are still asked to request an appointment in advance, by phone or online, to support the store’s strict new social distancing and hygiene measures.

Store director and optometrist Lisa James has tended to a number of emergency cases during the pandemic, going above and beyond to deliver glasses to vulnerable customers’ homes and make sightsaving tests and referrals.

‘In our Torrevieja store we had a call from an elderly lady who was classed in the vulnerable category. She was living alone, couldn’t get out and had broken her reading glasses, so she was unable to read during lockdown. I was able to find a similar frame and we had lenses for her prescription in stock, so we quickly made the glasses up for her and I delivered them by hand to the house at the end of our shift.

Although we had to wear masks and gloves and couldn’t get too close, she was delighted to see a familiar face and receive her reading glasses despite the lockdown conditions.

She adds: ‘We also were able to help a customer of one of our UK stores who had been stranded in Northern Spain by lockdown. She had run out of her supply of contact lenses and didn’t have any glasses with her. She was able to give me the details of the contact lenses from the box and I ordered some and posted them to her in her quarantine, to at least make lockdown a little easier.

At Specsavers Ópticas, we are acutely aware of the vital role that good vision and healthy eyes plays in people’s daily routines. Now more than ever, we are determined to continue providing care and an unwavering service to those in need.’

The importance of this became particularly clear when a lady contacted the La Zenia store complaining of discomfort in one of her eyes. She was not an existing customer, but explained that she had been taking drops for glaucoma, but was taken off them 18 months previously and was concerned.

‘I discussed signs and symptoms, and asked her if she could come to the store in order to check the pressures.’ Lisa explains. ‘We found the pressure in one eye to be dangerously high. I wrote a referral letter for her and advised her to call her ophthalmologist with the results.

He called her in immediately and put her back on drops to reduce the pressure, before irreversible vision loss occurred. She came back to thank us for helping her and it was very gratifying to be able to provide essential eye care like this even during lockdown.’

In line with the latest Government guidelines, Specsavers Ópticas stores have reopened their doors and are now able to provide a full range of optical services to its customers, including eye tests and frame repairs. Customers are also able to buy new glasses, contact lenses and other accessories.

Ahead of the reopening, Specsavers Ópticas has introduced strict hygiene and personal protection measures to ensure a safe and reassuring experience.

To find your nearest store, or request an appointment, please visit www.specsavers.es.