Coventry promoted as champions – Tranmere relegated





By Andrew Atkinson

Sky Bet League One clubs have voted to curtail their season with Coventry promoted as champions and Tranmere relegated following a meeting on June 9.

Rotherham will also go up automatically to the Championship. Bolton and Southend join Tranmere in being relegated to League Two.

The League One play-offs will still go ahead, with Wycombe replacing Peterborough in the top six along with Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood.

League One sides opted to bring an immediate end to the 2019/20 campaign following a crucial vote on June 9, with the final league positions decided on a points-per-game basis.

Their counterparts in League 2 took the same decision.