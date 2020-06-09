



The Ministry of Health has registered 84 cases of Covid-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, in one day but there have been no deaths in the last 24 hours.

In total, 241,966 people have tested positive for coronavirus in a PCR test; 27,136 have lost their lives; 124,407 have needed to be hospitalised, 149 in the last week; and 11,614 have been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 in the last seven days.

Andalusia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Ceuta, the Valencian Community, Melilla and Navarra have not reported any deaths in the last seven days. However, in Andalusia 1,404 people have already died; in Aragon 826; in Asturias 314; in the Balearic Islands 209; in the Canary Islands 151; in Cantabria 202; in Castilla-La Mancha 2,945; and in Castilla y León 1,928.

In addition, 5,587 people have died in Catalonia as a consequence of the coronavirus; in Ceuta there have been four deaths since the start of the pandemic; in the Valencian Community 1,332; in Extremadura 508; in Galicia 609; in Madrid 8,691; in Melilla two; in Murcia 148; in Navarra 490; in the Basque Country 1,424; and in La Rioja 362.

As for new cases, Ceuta, Melilla, Murcia, the Basque Country and La Rioja have not reported any since Monday.

In Andalusia, 12,791 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 (three in one day); in Aragon 5,792 (5 more); in Asturias 2,430 (one more); in the Balearic Islands 2,135 (two more than yesterday); in the Canary Islands in total 2,372 people (one more) have tested positive for PCR; in Cantabria 2,324 (one more); in Castilla-La Mancha 17,609 (one more); and in Castilla y León 19,193 (four more).

Likewise, in Catalonia 59,232 cases have been registered (17 more than on Monday); in Ceuta 163; in the Valencian Community 11,342 (one more); in Extremadura 2,978 (one more); in Galicia 9,148 (one more); in Madrid 69,804 (45 more); in Melilla 122 cases; in Murcia 1,619; in Navarra 5,295 (one more); In the Basque Country, 13,555 positive people have already been counted in the PCR tests; and in La Rioja 4,062.

Valencia and Alicante Province

The have been no deaths and no new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Province of Alicante in the last 24 hours. In the entire Valencian community there has been just one new case recorded and no deaths.