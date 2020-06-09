



Mar Menor without blue flags for its fourth consecutive year

The Region is awarded 26 blue flags, one more than last year.

The Region of Murcia has been awarded 26 blue flags to fly over its beaches this summer, one more than last year, but unfortunately, for the fourth consecutive year, there will not be a single one for the Mar Menor due to the degradation of the lagoon.

The Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac), promoter of the award, has published the list by autonomous communities, which this year awards one addiotional flag to the region for the Cartagena beach of La Chapineta.

The other beaches and sandy areas remain the same as last year, with 9 blue flags in Águilas (Calarreona, La Carolina, La Casica Verde, La Colonia, La Higuerica, Las Delicias, Levante, Matalentisco and Poniente) and 8 in Mazarrón (Alamillo, Bahía, Mojon, Puerto, Grande-Castellar, Nares, Percheles and Rihuete)

Cartagena has 6 blue flags, while Lorca (Calnegre), San Javier (Ensenada del Esparto) and San Pedro del Pinatar (El Mojón) will have one flag each.

As for the marinas, the 6 blue flags achieved in 2019 have all been retained, in respect of the Nautical Club and the Juan Montiel Sports Port (Águilas), the Regatta Club and the Mazarrón Sports Port, the Marina Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar and the Real Club de Regatas de Cartagena.

Nationally a total of 589 blue flags have been awarded across the country, 23 more than last year, which testifies to the excellent state of environmental conservation of these facilities and the high quality of services that they provide, in a summer that has been marked by the health crisis of COVID-19.

At the press conference, Adeac released the list of blue flags for 2020 (sustainable beaches, ports and boats) and emphasised while doing so “prevention, social distancing and capacity on the beaches” to reduce risks in the face of the current pandemic.