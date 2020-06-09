



By Andrew Atkinson

Kameko’s Qipco 2,000 Guineas win a Newmarket on June 6, which subsequently saw odds slashed for the Derby at Epsom next month – from 25-1 to 10-1 – has seen an armed guard to the son of Kitten’s Joy, in Yorkshire.

Bred and purchased in America, owned by Qatari Royalty in Sheikh Fahad, and trained in Kingsclere, Hampshire by Andrew Balding, the East Yorkshire village of Langtoft, where Church Farm’s Roger Marley is preparing Kameko’s three parts sister for the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale at Doncaster on July 1.

Related to the Guineas Classic winner Kameko, the first-crop daughter of Calumet Farm’s Big Blue Kitten was bought from Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale – for a paltry $5,000.

Sibling, Kameko’s 2,000 Guineas success at Newmarket has added a plethora of value. So much so, Marley told daughters, Hannah and Tilly, to guard their asset – with air rifles!

Atlantic Bloodstock research sited the filly on the final day of the 2019 Keeneland September Sale.

“She was late on in the sale – a lot of people missed her,” said Marley.

“And maybe people wouldn’t have been aware of Kameko. She’s had two massive updates and because she was bought for the right price, the syndicate are looking to go to Arqana – to get a good profit.”

Marley said of the April born foal: “I’ve had her since February. She’s very straightforward, a strong, good-looking filly, she’s not overly big but goes nicely.”

Marley, personally involved with Qatar Racing said of Kameko’s Newmarket win: “I do quite a bit of pre-training for Qatar Racing – it was a fantastic result.”

The post Kameko’s Qipco 2,000 Guineas win sees armed guard to the son of Kitten’s Joy appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.