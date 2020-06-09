Carp R Us preparing for the new norm!





I hope everyone has coped well with the lockdown and looking forward to moving out of the state of alarm.

As a fishing club we have not been able to fish matches since March and we are not sure when are going to restart so I’ve written a small update piece for those anglers out there who are keen to get back out on the lakes.

As we move towards the ‘New Normal’ and what that might entail, Carp-R-Us would like to report on what has been happening with fishing and how things have impacted on the club.

As with all things, the complete lockdown from 14th March brought to an abrupt halt the club’s match calendar for the year. We also had to cancel our monthly club meetings and postpone a couple of social events we had planned.

Gradually, as the lockdown was relaxed we were able to start thinking about when we could start fishing again, initially on a non-competitive basis. It was as we were making these plans we discovered that fishing is not considered a sport and falls in with hunting, which gave us a whole new timescale.

However, thanks to a lot of lobbying by various groups, we finally managed to get out on the bank again in late May.

The club, along with another in the Torrevieja area, spent several days getting venues fishable again and we’d like to thank all those who turned up to help.

The club committee also worked on a series of guidelines to keep members safe and healthy and ensure regulations are met when they are out, these will be further revised once matches can start, which we hope will be once we are in phase 3 although we will not be able to visit some of our venues until phase 3 is finished.