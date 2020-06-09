BENIDORM GHOST TOWN





Quote: ‘A moment in history that hopefully will never be repeated in our lifetime. Seeing is believing’.

Reporter Andrew Atkinson speaks to Ian and Tracey Billing, who took a trip to Benidorm after the easing of the phased coronavirus lockdown restrictions, with empty beaches and deserted streets.

“WHO knows what the next few weeks may bring – when visitors from outside the province begin to arrive,?” said Ian, from Rada De Moraira, Valencia.

With protocol of face masks mandatory, Tracey said: “We walked down to the indoor market to collect the face masks I had ordered – fairies and unicorns!

“We then had a walk from the Levante end along the sea front – we cannot imagine seeing the beach so empty in June ever again.

“We walked back up Calle Gerona, which is usually bustling with the tourists and nightlife, all oddly quiet.”

With the usual scene of holidaymakers unable to travel to Spain at present, Ian said: “We drove down to the old town and had a wander around the Dove Park and the shopping streets – the only shop we went in was predictably a shoe shop, as a pair caught Tracey’s eye!”

Finding somewhere open to eat proved difficult: “We settled on a French/Swiss restaurant in the Old Town, where we had great service, with all coronovirus health and safety precautions undertaken.

“It was lovely food – we even got a free dessert – a yummy pannacotta that was brought out without us asking for it,” said Tracey.

Ian said: “All in all, while it was sad and strange to see Benidorm so forlorn, I’m glad we went.

“It’s another moment in history that hopefully will never be repeated in our lifetime. Seeing is believing, as the case may be.”

JAMES GREEN SECOND HAND FURNITURE BOUGHT & SOLD. Houses cleared. Calle Virgen de la Paloma No.41 Local 2, 03182 Torrevieja. Telephone: 602491299. Email: appeljames406@gmail.com