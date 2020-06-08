



Just 24 hours after the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, decided to remove, by decree, the two dog beaches authorised by the previous government of the Torrevieja City Council and limit the permission for pet bathing to Cala del Rocío, a small stretch of rocky coastline located between Cala Ferrís and Rocío del Mar there came a further announcement from the town hall that a more suitable beach is to open.

The Torrevieja Council is going to authorise a new dog bathing area to the south of ​​Torrevieja (Cala Rocío), located between Cala Ferris and Rocío del Mar, and which will replace the two small areas that were authorised in 2018 by the previous government and which have caused continuous clashes between residents and dog owners.

After several months of research by the departments of Beaches and Animal Protection, the area has finally been chosen as the most suitable, accessible and one that will not pose any conflict between the owners of dogs and residents.

The mayor, Eduardo Dolón, announced that this new recreation area will be exclusively for dogs and will be a great improvement on the two previous locations, which are difficult to access, smaller and without any type of signage or services for the enjoyment of pets.

It is an area covering more than 1,600 square metres, with good accessibility, and which will have a signage, in Spanish and English, with all the instructions, rights and obligations of the users, as well as the measures that currently exist, as a result of COVID-19. In addition, the Government intends to fence the area, as well as providing shaded spaces and hooks for dogs.

The mayor said that the Councillor for Beaches is in contact with the Provincial Coastal Service to obtain the necessary permits for what will be an attractive and exclusive area for leisure and recreation for dogs.