



The lifeguard and first-aid service got underway for the summer season at the weekend and will be resumed continuously from next Friday, 13 June, through to mid-September.

The contract has once again been awarded to AmbumarSYA, who will provide its service on the 11 Oriolan beaches with lifeguards, emergency health staff, a Jet Ski and rescue boat skipper and a coordinator.

There will be 42 lifeguards employed to cover the service together with a rapid intervention vehicle (VIR), a motorcycle, three boats, an SVB ambulance and an SVA ambulance, which will attend to any incident that occurs. The team will also be responsible for informing and advising the public in the face of possible bathing risks, and this year, in the context caused by COVID19, they will also contribute to the safety and proper functioning of the Oriolan beaches.

Councillor for beaches, Ramón López, has said that “the service will operate from 10am until 8pm as he appealed to beach users they they take care to comply with the new rules and the correct behaviour in following basic guidelines such as social distance and respect for capacity.

Also from June 15 to September 15, the adapted bathing service will be provided at four beaches: Cala Capitán, Cala Bosque, La Glea and Barranco Rubio. “This service will provide access walkways to the wider shading and bathing areas, amphibious chairs and qualified personnel so that the disabled and functionally diverse can also enjoy the beaches.