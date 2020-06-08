FFCV give sporting chance to CF de San Fulgencio





By Andrew Atkinson

CF de Sporting San Fulgencio will kick-off the 2020-21 season in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 after a decision to retain the status quo was announced by the FFCV.

With the season having been initially postponed in March, amid the coronavirus lockdown, the FFCV confirmed in May that the campaign was not to recommence and thus cancelled.

“Following the announcement by the FFCV to end the 2019-20 season, due to the coronavirus situation, we will remain in the 1st Regional for the next season. The decision by the FFCV is welcomed and one that makes us very happy,” said a spokesperson from the club.

CF de Sporting San Fulgencio were promoted to the 1st Regional G8, via the play offs in the 2017-2018 season from the 2nd Regional G14, in a campaign that saw CD Murada top the table.

Sporting de San Fulgencio and Sporting Orihuela vied for promotion, with the Rojillos finishing second, four points ahead of Orihuela.

Under Jairo Sousa and Paco Martínez, CF de Sporting San Fulgencio faced a play-off against Algemesí, being successful in winning both games.

Having reached the 1st Regional two years ago the club were in transition and found life difficult in the higher echelons of Group 8.

The club struggled during the 2019-20 season, so much so they were just one place above bottom club Monovar at the time of the postponement of games amid COVID-19.

“The 2019-20 campaign was not brilliant, particularly for the fans.

“But preparations have already begun for next season. We will continue to improve and promise to give everything. We look forward to the continued support of the fans, even more so,” said the club spokesperson.

“After the misfortune of the COVID-19 we have to say that we are fortunate to remain in the same category,” CF de Sporting San Fulgencio player Dani O’Rourke to The Leader.

“The season was one of very bad results, although we never threw in the towel,” said Dani.

Despite being at the lower end of the table throughout the season, with relegation never too far away, Dani said: “We were going to try 100% – as long as it was mathematically possible to get away from the relegation places.”

After the decision by the FFCV to keep the club in the 1st Regional Group 8, Dani said: “It is a second chance for the team – the people, the fans – who are very much part of regional football in San Fulgencio.”