



By Andrew Atkinson

A deluge of rain and hail hit parts of the Costa Blanca on Monday afternoon – with flooding caused in parts of Torrevieja – where almost 20 litres per square metre of rainfall fell following a storm, according to the network of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS).

Orihuela was hit by a hailstorm, strong winds and heavy rainfall, where more than 30 liters per m2 fell, with many areas including Los Montesinos, Rabaloche, Los Altos, Chaparral and El Raso also hitting the region.

Temperatures have also dropped appreciably, barely exceeding twenty degrees in the Vega Baja areas.

These rains at the beginning of June continue the pattern of rainfall that the region has experienced this spring, preceded by the storm Gloria in January and the DANA in September 2019, during which some areas of the Vega Baja already register more than a thousand litres per square meter since the hydrological year began – from September to September-.

Photos: Rodrigo Terres.