UK Drivers Granted 7-Month Photocard Licence Extension





If you are a habitual resident in Spain, you should have already exchanged your driving licence for the Spanish equivalent. However, holders of a UK driving licence have been granted an extension by the UK Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, DVLA.

According to the DVLA, in order to make it easier for drivers who need to update their photocard licence with a new photo at the end of the 10 years validity, photocard driving licences that expire between 1 February 2020 and 31 August 2020 will be automatically extended for 7 months from the expiry date.

Drivers do not need to take any action as the extension will be automatic and they will be sent a renewal reminder before their 7-month extension ends.

If a driver has already applied online to renew their photocard, this will be processed as normal. If they have already sent a paper application to renew their photocard there will be delays in processing, but the 7-month extension will apply in the meantime.

This extension applies to the photocard renewal date. It does not apply where a driver’s entitlement to drive is due to expire if they wish to continue to hold a valid licence – they need to renew this in the normal way.

Remember, this is only for UK licence holders who may be classed as visitors to Spain and in now way alters the need to exchange your licence if you live here in Spain.