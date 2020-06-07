



Lucky 63 £7,303; Heinz £7,282; in Newcastle 40-1 treble and Newmarket 33-1 treble winning tips. 1,368-1 six-horse accumulator!

Andrew Atkinson was on top form with Saturday’s hot tips with six winning accumulator selections at Newmarket and Newcastle, returning £7,303 in a Lucky 63 bet!

A 33-1 treble at Newmarket included Terebellum (10-11), Montatham (5-2) and Smokey Bear (11-2), with a Patent bet returning £75.

At Newcastle, Atkinson’s fromthehorsesmouth.info selections ramped up a 40-1 treble, with Daarik (2-1), Palace Pier (11-10) and Colony Queen (11-2). A Patent returned £92.

