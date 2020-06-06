Torrevieja Reach Out at breaking point





The current crisis has greatly damaged the unique facility that Reach Out offers to the Homeless and needy families in Torrevieja.

The Hacienda has unfortunately seized any debts due to them, rather than defer the payments, as recommended by the Government, they have decided to strike at the jugular and take lump sums from the charity’s ever depleting bank account. NO INCOME for three months means Reach Out is near to bankruptcy.

They currently have stocks of food provided by generous donors, some funds and the EU Foodbank, and estimate there is enough stock to provide for their 45 families regular until late September.

What they now need is hard CASH. Monetary donations to help pay Social Workers wages, Insurances, Rent, Electricity, security and water bills.

Shop 2 has not been re-opened due to Volunteer fears, they are all of a vulnerable group and have very real concerns.

Shop 1 has re-opened, but due to restrictions the income is still not what it was prior to Lockdown, and will take some time to emerge from the crisis. The furniture department has not been able to thrive due to lack of drivers, again Volunteers in a vulnerable group.

The charity would appreciate funding from Business’s who would be willing to offer an Annual Tax Deductable bursary, or a monthly sum which again can be tax deductable. Every little helps!!

Volunteers are always required and appreciated, Shop 2 needs Volunteers.

This appeal is a last resort to try to ensure Reach Out continues to meet its mission statement in the future, as we hopefully come to the end of the crisis, and as their services remain of the highest standard.

Bank account details are shown on our website,

DONATIONS CAN BE MADE TO OUR SANTANDER BANK ACCOUNT :

Account Name: Extiende La Mano

IBAN : ES21 0049 3613 91 2314017223

PLEASE LEAVE YOUR NAME AS A REFERENCE. THANK YOU.

Tax Certificates can be issued if requested, we will contact you for more information.

The charity also has a Go Fund Me account. Reach Out Go Fund Me Recovery Fund